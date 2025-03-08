Lauren Boebert attacks Rep. Al Green for shaking his "pimp cane" at Trump

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently shared some distasteful criticism of her colleague Al Green, after he protested during President Donald Trump 's recent State of the Union address.

During a recent interview, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) mocked her colleague Al Green (l.) for protesting during President Donald Trump's State of the Union. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP

On Friday, Boebert sat down for an interview with Real America's Voice, in which she condemned Green (77) for standing up and protesting the president's planned cuts to Medicaid, which led to him being kicked out of the chamber and eventually censured by his Republican colleagues

"Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum. And he did not," Boebert said.

"For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent," she added.

Her remarks were met with heavy criticism on social media, as users pointed out that she and fellow MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene infamously heckled former President Joe Biden during his address in 2022.

Others also described her comment as racist, arguing she only used the phrase "pimp cane" because Green is a Black man.

Since she was first elected to represent Colorado in 2021, Boebert has become well known for her steadfast allegiance to Trump.