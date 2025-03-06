Al Green fires back after being censured over Trump protest: "#ISAIDWHATISAID"

Washington DC - The House of Representatives censured Texas Democrat Al Green on Thursday after he was thrown out of the chamber for repeatedly interrupting President Donald Trump 's address to Congress.

Texas Rep. Al Green was censured on Thursday after his protests at President Trump's address to Congress. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Green (77) stood up and waved his cane as he heckled the Republican leader during Tuesday's speech, refusing to sit down despite being warned that he risked removal.

Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse – a moderate who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 – had introduced the resolution to subject Green to a formal reprimand in front of his colleagues.

"Decorum and order are the institutional grounds for the way we do business in the United States Congress, and the sheer disregard for that standard during President Trump's address by the gentleman from Texas is unacceptable," Newhouse said in a statement.

Trump told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Green was a "fool and a clown" that no one takes seriously.

The president said the Texan "should be forced to pass an IQ test because he is a low IQ individual, and we don't need low IQ individuals in Congress."

Green's disruption was just one part of a broader Democratic protest during the address, with lawmakers walking out, yelling at Trump, and brandishing signs.

The White House accused Democrats of being the "party of insanity and hate," although it did not acknowledge the Republicans' own past transgressions during addresses by Democratic presidents.