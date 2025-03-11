Lauren Boebert facing censure over shocking "pimp cane" comment about Al Green

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing backlash after her latest offensive comment about one of her Democratic colleagues.

Representative Lauren Boebert is facing a censure motion in Congress over recent comments about Democratic congressman Al Green. © Collage: ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview last week, Boebert mocked her fellow Representative Al Green of Texas after he protested at President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

The far-right congresswoman said Green, who regularly uses a cane to assist with his walking, shook "his pimp cane" at the Republican.

The 77-year-old was eventually censured for his interruptions, with 10 of his fellow Democrats voting in support of the move.

One of them was Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, who is now calling for Boebert to also face consequences. On Monday, she introduced a resolution to censure, in which she described the "pimp" comments as "disparaging, derogatory, and racist" and "a breach of proper conduct and decorum."

The measure calls on Boebert to "present herself in the well of the House... for the pronouncement of censure," and Speaker Johnson do a "public reading of this resolution."