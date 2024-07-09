Lauren Boebert rips into Biden: "This would be hilarious if he didn't have the nuclear codes"
Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been heavily criticizing President Joe Biden as he faces calls from the Democratic Party to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
On Monday, the president made a call into the MSNBC show Morning Joe and gave a fiery speech vowing to stay in the race, calling on the "elites" of his party to challenge him if they want him gone so bad.
Boebert happened to catch the interview and wasn't at all impressed. She later shared her reaction on social media, slamming the president for "yelling his 'brains' out."
"This would be hilarious if he didn't have the nuclear codes!" she wrote.
Biden has been facing pressure since his poor performance during a recent debate with his Republican rival, Donald Trump, raising concerns about his ability to win the race and the possibility that he may be suffering from cognitive decline.
Boebert slams Democratic Party over Biden replacement talk
The disastrous night has garnered calls from multiple Democrats for Biden to drop out, sparking new lines of attack from the right, particularly from Boebert.
In a separate post on Monday, Boebert called out the party for "moving as fast as they can" to replace Biden because "because they know he can't beat Trump."
"This isn't their moment of realization that everything they've done the past three and a half years was a mistake, it's just them wanting to put a different face on their demented agenda," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP