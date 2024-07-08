Biden starts "absolutely critical" week as more Democrats express serious doubts over re-election

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Beleaguered President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail Sunday seeking to reassure voters he was up for a grueling reelection fight, even as more top Democrats reportedly joined the chorus urging him to quit the race.

President Joe Biden is unequivocally committed to continuing his re-election campaign, despite growing Democratic dissent. © REUTERS

The 81-year-old remained defiant as he hop-scotched across Pennsylvania – first to a predominantly Black church and a campaign field office, and then to a rally with union workers.



As Biden arrived in the state capital Harrisburg, reporters shouted questions including whether the Democratic Party was behind him, to which the president grinned and loudly responded: "Yes."

But an uprising has swelled among some fellow Democrats, analysts, and voters concerned he lacks the mental acuity and physical fitness to serve a second term, worries brought to the fore by a disastrous debate performance last month against Republican challenger Donald Trump.

So far, five Democratic lawmakers have publicly called on Biden to drop out.

The drip-drip of dissent increased Sunday as four senior congressmen, including ranking House Judiciary Committee Democrat Jerrold Nadler and ranking Armed Services Committee Democrat Adam Smith, said on a call with senior party lawmakers that it was time for Biden to exit the race, according to The New York Times.