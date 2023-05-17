Lauren Boebert's husband loses it after being hit with surprise divorce papers

Washington DC - Controversial Representative Lauren Boebert has officially filed for divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert, but he didn't take the news very lightly.

In an affidavit of service obtained by The Daily Beast, the process server that delivered the divorce papers claimed that Jayson seemed caught off guard by the filing, grew angry, and sicced his dogs on them.

"Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry," the server wrote. "I tried to hand him the documents but [he] did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff's Office."

"I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out."

The server also claimed that Jayson was drinking a "tall glass of beer" while cleaning a gun when they showed up.

Jayson responded to the allegations, telling the outlet that he was not drinking or cleaning a gun when served, he did not say "anything bad", and his dogs were "no threat" to the server.

"I did not know what I was being served or if it was some crazy left wing person coming to my house again," he explained.

"The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart," he added. "We have been through a lot together and I just want her to be happy, so it's what ever she wants."