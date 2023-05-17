Lauren Boebert's husband loses it after being hit with surprise divorce papers
Washington DC - Controversial Representative Lauren Boebert has officially filed for divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert, but he didn't take the news very lightly.
In an affidavit of service obtained by The Daily Beast, the process server that delivered the divorce papers claimed that Jayson seemed caught off guard by the filing, grew angry, and sicced his dogs on them.
"Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry," the server wrote. "I tried to hand him the documents but [he] did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff's Office."
"I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out."
The server also claimed that Jayson was drinking a "tall glass of beer" while cleaning a gun when they showed up.
Jayson responded to the allegations, telling the outlet that he was not drinking or cleaning a gun when served, he did not say "anything bad", and his dogs were "no threat" to the server.
"I did not know what I was being served or if it was some crazy left wing person coming to my house again," he explained.
"The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart," he added. "We have been through a lot together and I just want her to be happy, so it's what ever she wants."
Lauren and Jayson Boebert have a rocky history
In a statement, Lauren Boebert revealed her reasoning for divorcing Jayson, who she shares four children with and has been married to for 20 years.
"I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," she said. "This is truly about irreconcilable differences."
The couple have had their fair share of issues, having both been arrested for domestic violence against each other on two separate occasions.
Jayson also pled guilty after he was arrested in 2004 for exposing himself to two women at a bowling alley.
According to her website, Boebert is an advocate for "strong family values" as she fights against "anti-family leftists."
Her Christian faith is central to her political stances, and she has used it to influence others.
During an event last June at the Cornerstone Christian Center, Boebert told a crowd, "If you start chasing Jesus, with everything that you have, I promise you that your husband will chase you, chasing Jesus."
"To be able to speak life into a marriage that seems like it's ending is so powerful," she added.
Lauren has not yet revealed if she will continue to use her married name Boebert as she continues her political career.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Pacific Press Agency