Trump gives Putin warm welcome as high-stakes Alaska talks kick off

Anchorage, Alaska - President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shook hands and exchanged greetings Friday as they arrived at a military base in Alaska for a historic summit on Moscow's war in Ukraine .

Donald Trump (r.) gave Vladimir Putin a warm welcome as the leaders met in Alaska on Friday. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The leaders were due to hold face-to-face talks that will be closely watched by European nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not included and has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

Trump, instead of a previously planned one-on-one meeting, will be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff before a larger meeting over lunch that will include other officials, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Air Force One.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov will join Putin, broadcaster CNN reported, citing the Kremlin.

Journalists were ushered out of the meeting room shortly after Trump, Putin, and other officials took their seats in front of a backdrop that said "Pursuing Peace."