MAGA Rep. Mary Miller slammed over "ignorant" remarks about Sikh House prayer

Washington DC - Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller is facing heavy backlash after sharing offensive remarks regarding a Sikh man who delivered a prayer on the House floor.

Representative Mary Miller is facing backlash for sharing disparaging remarks about a Sikh man delivering a prayer on the House floor. © MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to CNN, Giani Surinder Singh – a member of the Gurudwara South Jersey Sikh Society – was chosen to be the guest chaplain on Friday and delivered a prayer that morning to members of Congress.

In a now-deleted X post shared later that day, Miller said it was "deeply troubling" for a "Muslim" to be able to lead the prayer, which she later edited with the correction that he is a Sikh.

"This should have never been allowed to happen," Miller continued. "America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it."

Her remarks have been criticized by several of her colleagues from both sides of the political aisle.

Republican Representative David Valadao of California said he was "troubled" by her comments, adding, "Sikh-Americans are valued and respected members of our communities, yet they continue to face harassment and discrimination."

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries clapped back in an X post that it was "deeply troubling that such an ignorant and hateful extremist is serving in the United States Congress."

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus also condemned her "bigotry" and further noted that "Sikhs and Muslims practice two separate and distinct religions, and conflating the two based on how someone looks is not only ignorant but also racist."