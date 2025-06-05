Nebraska governor signs transgender school sports ban into law during Pride Month

Lincoln, Nebraska - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen on Wednesday signed into law a bill to ban transgender youth from participating in schools sports that don't correspond to their sex assigned at birth.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has signed a transgender school sports ban into law. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the midst of Pride Month, Pill gathered alongside Republican lawmakers and anti-trans activists – including former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and former high school volleyball player Payton McNabb – as he put his signature to LB 89, referred to by supporters as the "Stand With Women Act."

The bill requires students from Kindergarten through college who want to participate in school sports competitions to submit a doctor's note attesting to their sex. The text states that "males and females possess unique and immutable differences that manifest prior to birth and increase as they age and experience puberty."

The legislation was also initially supposed to bar trans students from using bathrooms, locker rooms, and other facilities that correspond with their gender identity.

During Wednesday's signing ceremony, Pillen and the bill's sponsor, Kathleen Kauth, expressed support for bringing back the bathroom and locker room provisions.

In the meantime, the governor charged Nebraska boys with policing such facilities, saying, "I have confidence that most of the young boys and men in Nebraska know right from wrong, and they’ll take care of whoever tries to go into their locker room."