Nebraska governor signs transgender school sports ban into law during Pride Month
Lincoln, Nebraska - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen on Wednesday signed into law a bill to ban transgender youth from participating in schools sports that don't correspond to their sex assigned at birth.
In the midst of Pride Month, Pill gathered alongside Republican lawmakers and anti-trans activists – including former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and former high school volleyball player Payton McNabb – as he put his signature to LB 89, referred to by supporters as the "Stand With Women Act."
The bill requires students from Kindergarten through college who want to participate in school sports competitions to submit a doctor's note attesting to their sex. The text states that "males and females possess unique and immutable differences that manifest prior to birth and increase as they age and experience puberty."
The legislation was also initially supposed to bar trans students from using bathrooms, locker rooms, and other facilities that correspond with their gender identity.
During Wednesday's signing ceremony, Pillen and the bill's sponsor, Kathleen Kauth, expressed support for bringing back the bathroom and locker room provisions.
In the meantime, the governor charged Nebraska boys with policing such facilities, saying, "I have confidence that most of the young boys and men in Nebraska know right from wrong, and they’ll take care of whoever tries to go into their locker room."
LGBTQ+ rights groups oppose Nebraska trans sports ban
The transgender sports ban faced strong opposition from LGBTQ+ communities and rights groups.
"We are deeply disappointed by the decision to pass LB 89, a sports ban with unclear enforcement that will directly harm transgender students," OutNebraska said in a statement after the bill passed out of the legislature last week.
"This bill imposes restrictions on transgender youth and college students, limiting participation in sports according to definitions not based in science. LB 89 narrowly defines sex, which further marginalizes an already vulnerable community and creates openings for future discrimination," the group said.
"LB 89 will definitely create harm and uncertainty for Nebraska’s transgender, non-binary, and intersex residents, as well as all women in Nebraska, cis or trans."
OutNebraska encouraged transgender Nebraskans in need of support to reach out to The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386), the Trans Lifeline (877-565-8860), or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988).
