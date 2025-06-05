NYC Democratic mayoral primary forum: Cuomo faces grilling in heated debate

Democratic contenders for New York City mayor made their case to voters during a Wednesday night forum, with frontrunner Andrew Cuomo facing tough questions.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

New York City Democratic mayoral primary candidates appear on the debate stage at NBC Studios on June 4, 2025. © Yuki Iwamura / POOL / AFP Candidates battled it out over the city's most pressing issues ahead of the June 24 mayoral primary election. On the crowded Democratic debate stage were: Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo



New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani



New York City Comptroller Brad Lander

New York State Senator Jessica Ramos

Former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer

New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams

Former New York State Assemblyman Michael Blake

Former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson Donald Trump White House responds to possibility of Trump-Putin-Zelensky meeting amid Ukraine ceasefire push Notably missing was New York's incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is fighting for reelection as an independent in spite of serious corruption and sexual assault scandals. Amidst the Adams administration's chaos, candidates during Wednesday's debate set out their vision for new leadership in the Big Apple. Here's what they had to say.

Cuomo's sexual assault allegations in the spotlight

Former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo gestures during the Democratic mayoral primary debate. © Yuki Iwamura / POOL / AFP Adams isn't the only New York politician to face his fair share of scandals while in office. Ex-governor and mayoral frontrunner Andrew Cuomo was accused of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic. He resigned from office in 2021 after allegations of sexual assault from 11 women – a fact his opponents were sure to point out on the debate stage. "The people who don't feel safe are the young women, mothers, and grandmothers around Andrew Cuomo – that's the greatest threat to public safety," ex-assemblymember Blake said in reference to the allegations. Politicians Marco Rubio says "world will never forget" Tiananmen demonstration in rare human rights insight Cuomo once again denied the women's charges. "I said at the time that if I offended anyone it was unintentional, but I apologize, and I say that today," he told New York audiences. On top of that, the 67-year-old also defended big-money contributions supporting his candidacy, including donations from supporters of Donald Trump, claiming, "I don't care who gave me what." Cuomo also faced rebuke for suggesting he had no personal regrets about the decisions he made as a politician. "No regrets when it comes to cutting Medicaid or health care? No regrets when it comes to cutting child care? No regrets when it comes to slow walking PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] and vaccinations in the season of Covid in Black and brown communities?" NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams asked.

Mayoral candidate Adrienne Adams (l.) speaks as Brad Lander (c.) and Jessica Ramos (r.) listen during the Democratic primary debate. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Looming large over Wednesday's debate was a man not present in the room: Donald Trump. Mamdani vowed to fight the Republican president's anti-immigrant agenda and cuts to critical social services. "I am Donald Trump’s worst nightmare, as a progressive Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things that I believe in," he said. The Trump administration has raised major human rights concerns in its mass deportation of immigrants in New York and beyond, in many cases without due process. Answering a question in Spanish before switching back to English, State Senator Ramos said: "We have to keep ICE out of our hospitals, out of our schools, out of our houses of worship, out of any public institution and really limit cooperation of ICE with the NYPD." Lander also took aim at Trump and his budget cuts before pivoting back to Cuomo. "With all the corruption in Washington, we can't have corruption here in New York City as well," the city comptroller said in reference to the Covid nursing home deaths scandal.

Cuomo and Mamdani take opposing views on Israel

Democratic mayoral candidates Andrew Cuomo (l.) and Zohran Mamdani (second from r.) exchange in debate. © Yuki Iwamura / POOL / AFP Some of the tensest exchanges Wednesday took place between Cuomo and progressive challenger Mamdani. The former governor – donning a yellow ribbon pin for Israeli hostages – said his first trip as governor would be to Israel. Mamdani answered that he would "stay in New York City." When asked whether he would ever consider visiting Israel, the 33-year-old replied: "I believe you need not travel to Israel to stand up for Jewish New Yorkers." Mamdani went on to say, "I believe Israel has the right to exist, as a state with equal rights." "Not as a Jewish state," staunchly pro-Israel Cuomo interrupted. "And his answer was no, he won't visit Israel." Mamdani, who is a member of Democratic Socialists of America, has been outspoken against Israel's assault on Gaza, agreeing with an ever-growing body of human rights experts, scholars, and more that the violence constitutes genocide. The state assemblymember has also spoken out in defense of student protesters taking a stand for Palestinian freedom, who in many cases have faced severe repression from university and government authorities.