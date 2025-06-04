Mike Johnson says Elon Musk is ghosting him over "Big, Beautiful Bill" disagreement

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson has revealed that Elon Musk is seemingly ignoring his phone calls as he seeks to discuss the billionaire's grievances with President Donald Trump 's "One Big, Beautiful Bill."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (r.) claimed Elon Musk seemingly ignored his phone call after the billionaire criticized Trump's spending bill. © Collage: Allison ROBBERT / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a press conference on Wednesday, Johnson was asked why he thinks Musk, who had been one of Trump's biggest MAGA allies in recent months, did a "180" by publicly criticizing the bill.

Though Johnson said he and Musk have "laughed about our differences in the past" and insisted he is "not upset about this," Musk appears to feel differently.

"Well, I'll tell you I called Elon last night, and he didn't answer," Johnson said, adding, "I hope to talk to him today."

Johnson's remarks come after Musk shared an X post on Tuesday describing the bill as "a disgusting abomination" and adding, "Shame on those who voted for it."

Johnson told reporters later that day that he believed Musk was "terribly wrong" about the bill.

During Wednesday's press conference, Johnson again defended the bill, calling it "jet fuel for the economy" that will cause "all boats to rise."