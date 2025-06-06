Steve Bannon urges Trump to deport Musk, who responds with brutal online slurs

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's former advisor Steve Bannon urged the president to deport Elon Musk and cancel his government contracts after the two former allies started an all-out feud.

Ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon (l.) took aim at tech billionaire Elon Musk and urged severe retribution against him by President Donald Trump. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb, AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Allison Robbert

"They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status, because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately," Bannon said, according to the New York Times.

Politico also ran an interview with the far-right strategist, who said "MAGA's done" with Musk.

"I think MAGA is now seeing exactly what he was all along," Bannon said. "I'm just saying, Hey, told you – knew this was gonna happen, folks. Not a hard one."

Musk's very public breakup with Trump largely came down to serious disagreements over Trump's signature spending bill, which is projected to add trillions to the US deficit.

"He's not being constructive – he's being destructive," Bannon said. "He's made this a personal vendetta against the president of the United States because the president dismissed him."