Steve Bannon urges Trump to deport Musk, who responds with brutal online slurs
Washington DC - Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon urged the president to deport Elon Musk and cancel his government contracts after the two former allies started an all-out feud.
"They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status, because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately," Bannon said, according to the New York Times.
Politico also ran an interview with the far-right strategist, who said "MAGA's done" with Musk.
"I think MAGA is now seeing exactly what he was all along," Bannon said. "I'm just saying, Hey, told you – knew this was gonna happen, folks. Not a hard one."
Musk's very public breakup with Trump largely came down to serious disagreements over Trump's signature spending bill, which is projected to add trillions to the US deficit.
"He's not being constructive – he's being destructive," Bannon said. "He's made this a personal vendetta against the president of the United States because the president dismissed him."
Bannon's comments trigger offensive response from Musk
In response to Musk's public unraveling, Bannon suggested that Trump should take revenge by attacking his businesses and even his immigration status, despite his position as a naturalized US citizen.
"President Trump, tonight, should sign an executive order calling up the Defense Production Act, and seize SpaceX tonight, before midnight," Bannon said on his War Room podcast.
Musk immediately lashed out at Bannon for his comments, saying that "Bannon is peak r*****."
The tech billionaire went on to repeat the slur in various posts on X, even calling him a "communist" at one point.
Musk's spat with Bannon is no surprise, as the two have had a history of trading blows online, the former often criticizing the tech billionaire for his role in the Trump administration.
In December 2024, before Musk had even started at DOGE, Bannon called him a "toddler" and criticized his stance on H1-B visas. In response, Musk told him to "F*** YOURSELF in the face."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb, AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Allison Robbert