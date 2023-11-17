Man hit with prison sentence for attacking Representative Angie Craig

Washington DC - A man was sentenced to prison time for attacking Congresswoman Angie Craig in her apartment complex.

Kendrid Khalil Hamlin was sentenced to prison time on Thursday for assaulting Congresswoman Angie Craig (pictured) in her apartment building back in February. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Chief US District Judge James E. Boasberg sentenced Kendrid Khalil Hamlin (26) was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday and will serve 36 months of supervised release after his term.

On February 9 around 7 AM, Hamlin allegedly assaulted Craig in the elevator of her apartment complex. He also assaulted officers that attempted to apprehend him later that day.

Prior to Hamlin's sentencing, Craig reportedly filed a victim statement, recounting how he "grabbed my neck and slammed me into the steel wall" and "punched me in the face."

"While my physical recovery was days, my mental and emotional recovery has taken much longer and is ongoing," Craig wrote.