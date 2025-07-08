Marco Rubio imposter uses AI to message high-level officials

Washington DC - An imposter posing as Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent AI-generated voice and text messages to high-level officials and foreign ministers, a report said Tuesday, the latest US official to be targeted by impersonators.

A cable from Rubio's office said the unidentified culprit was likely seeking to manipulate powerful officials "with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts," the Washington Post reported.

The impostor contacted at least three foreign ministers, a state governor, and a member of Congress using both text messaging and the encrypted messaging app Signal, according to the cable dated July 3.

Starting in mid-June, the impostor created a Signal account using the display name "[email protected]" to contact the unsuspecting officials, it added.

"The actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and in one instance, sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal," said the cable.

The contents of the messages were unclear.

The cable added that other State Department personnel were impersonated using email.

Responding to an AFP request for comment, the State Department said it was aware of the incident and was "currently investigating the matter."

"The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to improve the department's cybersecurity posture to prevent future incidents," said a senior State Department official.

The FBI has previously warned that since April, "malicious actors" have impersonated senior US officials to target their contacts, including current and former federal or state government officials.