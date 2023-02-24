Marianne Williamson confirms her run for president in 2024

Houston, Texas - Marianne Williamson confirmed in a recent interview that she will be running for president once again in 2024.

The spiritual author will be running as a Democrat, and is the first to officially jump into the Democratic race. She made the announcement in an interview with Medill on the Hill, a news site run by Northwestern University.

"I wouldn't be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time," she said.

President Joe Biden is also expected to run, but has yet to announce it publicly.



Williamson first ran as a Democrat during the 2020 presidential race. Unfortunately, her campaign only lasted a year before she dropped out in January 2020 after barely polling at less than 1%.

She did participate in several Democratic primary debates, garnering fans for her eccentric and charming personality and progressive politics.

Yet, her critics have deemed her as "crazy" and a candidate that's not to be taken seriously, as some of her statements and actions in the past have been seen as a bit bizarre.

During the 2020 primaries, she infamously stated that she would use "love" to defeat Donald Trump, and during a speaking event back in 2016, she got a group of white Americans to apologize to Black Americans for the "evils that have been perpetrated" against them in America.