Marianne Williamson confirms her run for president in 2024
Houston, Texas - Marianne Williamson confirmed in a recent interview that she will be running for president once again in 2024.
The spiritual author will be running as a Democrat, and is the first to officially jump into the Democratic race. She made the announcement in an interview with Medill on the Hill, a news site run by Northwestern University.
"I wouldn't be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time," she said.
President Joe Biden is also expected to run, but has yet to announce it publicly.
Williamson first ran as a Democrat during the 2020 presidential race. Unfortunately, her campaign only lasted a year before she dropped out in January 2020 after barely polling at less than 1%.
She did participate in several Democratic primary debates, garnering fans for her eccentric and charming personality and progressive politics.
Yet, her critics have deemed her as "crazy" and a candidate that's not to be taken seriously, as some of her statements and actions in the past have been seen as a bit bizarre.
During the 2020 primaries, she infamously stated that she would use "love" to defeat Donald Trump, and during a speaking event back in 2016, she got a group of white Americans to apologize to Black Americans for the "evils that have been perpetrated" against them in America.
On Thursday, Williamson shared a tweet for a live-streamed event in Washington on March 4 where she plans to make "an important announcement."
Cover photo: Collage: Imago/ZUMA Wire