Marjorie Taylor Greene discovers Pornhub and wants to ban it because of Hunter Biden
Ottawa, Ohio - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene just discovered internet porn, and now she wants to ban it nationwide for a bizarre reason.
A video of MTG ranting about porn has been making its rounds on the internet.
"Here's what I found out this week," she says in the clip. "There is a website, you may or may not have heard about it, called Pornhub. It is a disgusting porn website. As a matter of fact, it should be illegal. I can't even… I don't even know why it exists."
Her reasoning for challenging an industry that brings in more revenue than Netflix or Hollywood was wild.
"Hunter Biden used to have multiple accounts on this Pornhub pornography sex website," she stated. "And these aren't accounts where he can go watch pornography. These are accounts where he posted his sex videos like the ones that are on the Hunter Biden laptop."
She went on to describe Hunter, the son of president Joe Biden, "the most disgusting, vile, embarrassment, piece of trash," adding that it was "a reflection on our country."
MTG vs. Hunter Biden's laptop
According to Raw Story, Greene's comments were made Saturday during the Putnam County Lincoln Reagan Dinner, an annual event held by Republicans of Putnam County, Ohio. Per the event website, MTG was the keynote speaker along with a handful of other notable Republicans.
The Hunter Biden laptop story has been a far-right talking point for arguing that Joe Biden should be removed from office. Prior to the 2020 elections, Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani somehow got the laptop, and swore that his investigation into it uncovered troubling things about the president's son.
The hard drives from the laptop were turned over to the FBI, and, according to PolitiFact, it did not reveal any "illegal or unethical behavior" by president Biden or his son.
