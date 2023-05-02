Marjorie Taylor Greene discovers Pornhub and wants to ban it because of Hunter Biden

Ottawa, Ohio - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene just discovered internet porn, and now she wants to ban it nationwide for a bizarre reason.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Pornhub should be illegal for everyone because Hunter Biden used it to post pornography from his laptop. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & USA TODAY Network

A video of MTG ranting about porn has been making its rounds on the internet.

"Here's what I found out this week," she says in the clip. "There is a website, you may or may not have heard about it, called Pornhub. It is a disgusting porn website. As a matter of fact, it should be illegal. I can't even… I don't even know why it exists."

Her reasoning for challenging an industry that brings in more revenue than Netflix or Hollywood was wild.

"Hunter Biden used to have multiple accounts on this Pornhub pornography sex website," she stated. "And these aren't accounts where he can go watch pornography. These are accounts where he posted his sex videos like the ones that are on the Hunter Biden laptop."

She went on to describe Hunter, the son of president Joe Biden, "the most disgusting, vile, embarrassment, piece of trash," adding that it was "a reflection on our country."

