Georgia man pleads guilty over Marjorie Taylor Greene murder threats

Atlanta, Georgia - A Georgia man is facing serious prison time after he threatened to kill Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene .

On Tuesday, a Georgia man pled guilty after placing several threatening phone calls to the office of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to a press release from the US Attorney's Office, Sean Patrick Cirillo (34) pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of transmitting interstate threats.

On November 8, 2023, Cirillo allegedly placed three phone calls to Greene's office in Washington, DC, where he spoke with staff and vowed to "murder" the politician the following week.

He also threatened staffers, telling them, "You’re gonna die. Your family is gonna die."

In a statement shared with The New York Times, Cirillo's attorney claimed he struggled with mental health issues and was not on his prescribed medication when he made the calls.

While Greene has not spoken publicly following Cirillo's plea, she did issue a statement after his arrest, where she claimed she received death threats "on a daily basis" and said such threats are why "I take my Second Amendment rights seriously."