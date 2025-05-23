Marjorie Taylor Greene applauds deportation of college student from her district: "The law is the law!"
Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene applauded immigration authorities for their plan to soon deport a college student who was raised in her district.
On May 5, 19-year-old Ximena Arias-Cristobal of Dalton, Georgia, was stopped by police and charged with allegedly making an illegal right turn at a red light and driving without a valid license.
Though the charges were dropped after local police admitted to pulling over the wrong car, it was discovered Arias-Cristobal was in the country without documentation, and she was sent to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Lumpkin, Georgia.
During an interview with Chattanooga Local 3 News on Thursday, MTG was asked to respond to a critic who argued the US should not kick people out who are "living productive lives."
"The law is the law, and we don't get to pick and choose who gets to break the law and who gets to follow the law," Greene said. "It's important for us to uphold the law, and that's the most important thing that we can do, and our government can do."
The congresswoman went on to say Arias-Cristobal, who was brought to the US from Mexico when she was four, was lucky to grow up in such a "great area," but admonished her parents for not pursuing a proper path to citizenship for her – even though Congress has repeatedly obstructed efforts toward creating a pathway to citizenship for many immigrants.
"In Mexico today, there's over 1.6 million United States of America living and thriving in Mexico, and I'm sure her family will be able to do the same," MTG added.
Will Ximena Arias-Critobal be deported?
Arias-Cristobal's arrest sparked backlash, with protests taking place outside of Greene's Dalton office, as many have argued she is another innocent victim of President Donald Trump's aggressive anti-immigration efforts. While the president has repeatedly claimed his efforts are aimed at deporting violent criminals and gang members, authorities have overwhelmingly targeted Hispanic and Latino communities and deported many people who do not have any criminal records.
On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Arias-Cristobal was not a flight risk or a danger to the community and released her on a $1,500 bond.
The Department of Homeland Security has said it is still committed to deporting Arias-Cristobal and her father, who was also arrested and placed in ICE custody following a separate traffic stop weeks ago.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch