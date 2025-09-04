Marjorie Taylor Greene begs Trump to respond to request on behalf of Epstein abuse survivors

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene used a press conference on Wednesday to beg President Donald Trump to meet with Jeffrey Epstein's victims at the White House.

Flanked by lawmakers and a number of Epstein survivors, MTG told CNN's Manu Raju on Wednesday that she had personally spoken with Trump and asked him to meet with Epstein's victims in the Oval Office.

"I look forward to talking with President Trump about these women that I've met," Greene said. "I also encouraged him already this morning that he should have these women in the Oval Office. They deserve to be there."

"I told him I'd be happy to set that up, arranging with their attorney by sharing his phone number," MTG claimed, before revealing that she hasn't had much success convincing the Trump, who himself is embroiled in the scandal.

"I haven't got an answer back on that, but I am continuing to encourage him that these are the people that deserve to be in the Oval Office, not any of Jeffrey Epstein’s rich, powerful friends."

MTG spoke after attending a bipartisan conference on Wednesday, led by Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie, that saw Epstein survivors speak out about their experiences.

The conference was in part aimed to stir support for Khanna and Massie's Epstein Files Transparency Act, which aims to force a vote in Congress on the release of the so-called Epstein files.

"This isn't a 'hostile act' towards the administration," Greene said when asked about the bill.