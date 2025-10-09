Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Republicans for shutdown: "This should not be happening"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently blamed her own party for allowing the federal government to shut down.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene called out the Republican Party, directly blaming its leadership for the federal government shutdown. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, MTG was asked for her thoughts about a recent poll that found 47% of Americans believe President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are to blame for the shutdown.

In response, Greene argued that she wouldn't blame Trump himself, but instead House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

"This should not be happening," Greene lamented.

When asked if she specifically blamed her party's leadership, Greene said, "Absolutely – we control the House, we control the Senate, we have the White House."

The Georgia representative's remarks come after lawmakers failed to pass a funding bill before a deadline, causing the government to shut down last Wednesday.

Republicans and Democrats have since been blaming each other for allowing it to happen.

In a recent social media post, Greene expressed a willingness to work with Democrats on a health care plan to get the funding bill passed in an effort to prevent health insurance premiums from rising.

She reiterated this point in her interview, claiming she has been receiving calls from voters in her district who are concerned about losing their health insurance if a deal is not made.