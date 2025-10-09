Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Republicans for shutdown: "This should not be happening"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently blamed her own party for allowing the federal government to shut down.
During an interview with CNN on Thursday, MTG was asked for her thoughts about a recent poll that found 47% of Americans believe President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are to blame for the shutdown.
In response, Greene argued that she wouldn't blame Trump himself, but instead House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.
"This should not be happening," Greene lamented.
When asked if she specifically blamed her party's leadership, Greene said, "Absolutely – we control the House, we control the Senate, we have the White House."
The Georgia representative's remarks come after lawmakers failed to pass a funding bill before a deadline, causing the government to shut down last Wednesday.
Republicans and Democrats have since been blaming each other for allowing it to happen.
In a recent social media post, Greene expressed a willingness to work with Democrats on a health care plan to get the funding bill passed in an effort to prevent health insurance premiums from rising.
She reiterated this point in her interview, claiming she has been receiving calls from voters in her district who are concerned about losing their health insurance if a deal is not made.
Is Marjorie Taylor Greene breaking from MAGA?
In recent months, Greene has taken up stances that are at odds with most of the Republican Party and Trump's MAGA base, and she has called out her party on several occasions for not being on the right side of certain issues.
She is currently one of four Republicans who have signed onto a petition to force the House to vote to release the federal files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, breaking with Trump and MAGA allies.
In her interview, Greene again called out House Speaker Johnson for refusing to swear in recently elected Democratic Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva, who has vowed to be the last needed vote on the Epstein petition.
Greene argued that Grijalva "does deserve to be sworn in," adding, "if it's to avoid the discharge petition, why drag this out? That is going to have 218 signatures."
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP