Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on MAGA again with health care plea: "Carving my own lane"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently signaled a willingness to work out a health care deal with Democrats to reopen the government, as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to cooperate.
On Monday, MTG shared a lengthy post on X, in which she argued that while she is "not a fan" of the "bulls**t" Affordable Care Act, she is "absolutely disgusted" that health insurance premiums for everyone could double if its tax credits expire.
"I'm going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year, my own adult children's insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district," Greene wrote.
MTG noted that no other Republican is discussing this issue, and said she was "carving my own lane."
In recent weeks, as a deadline for lawmakers to pass a fiscal bill neared, Democrats began pushing for the tax credit to be extended.
But Republicans refused to negotiate, with Trump describing the Democrats' demands as "unreasonable." The standoff has led to the government shutting down since last Wednesday.
Greene, who is typically a steadfast MAGA ally, appears open to working across the aisle, breaking with Republicans who have refused to do so.
Is Marjorie Taylor Greene breaking from MAGA?
In recent months, Greene has taken up stances that are at odds with most of the Republican Party and Trump's MAGA base, and she has called out her party on several occasions for not being on the right side of certain issues.
Most notably, MTG recently became the first Republican in Congress to call Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza a genocide – a finding backed by a growing consensus of experts.
In her post, Greene made it clear that she is not breaking from MAGA but is instead following the ethos of the base more than anyone, as she stands for "AMERICA ONLY!!!"
Greene also insisted that she does not support undocumented individuals receiving health care, referring to false claims from Trump and his allies that Democrats have included that as part of their demands.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP