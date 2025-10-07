Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on MAGA again with health care plea: "Carving my own lane"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently signaled a willingness to work out a health care deal with Democrats to reopen the government, as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to cooperate.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently broke with Republicans and argued health care tax credits should be extended to reopen the government. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, MTG shared a lengthy post on X, in which she argued that while she is "not a fan" of the "bulls**t" Affordable Care Act, she is "absolutely disgusted" that health insurance premiums for everyone could double if its tax credits expire.

"I'm going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year, my own adult children's insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district," Greene wrote.

MTG noted that no other Republican is discussing this issue, and said she was "carving my own lane."

In recent weeks, as a deadline for lawmakers to pass a fiscal bill neared, Democrats began pushing for the tax credit to be extended.

But Republicans refused to negotiate, with Trump describing the Democrats' demands as "unreasonable." The standoff has led to the government shutting down since last Wednesday.

Greene, who is typically a steadfast MAGA ally, appears open to working across the aisle, breaking with Republicans who have refused to do so.