Arizona representative-elect accuses Mike Johnson of delaying swearing in to avoid Epstein files vote

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet sworn in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, and she believes it's over her promise to help in efforts to release the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Arizona Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva (r.) has accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of not swearing her in to avoid a vote on the Jeffrey Epstein files. © Collage: Kent Nishimura & Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, Grijalva was elected in a special contest to replace her father, the late Raúl Grijalva, as representative of Arizona's 7th congressional district.

But when she traveled to Capitol Hill earlier this week, Republicans refused to officiate her win.

"I came to the Capitol, ready to be sworn in and get to work for the people of Southern Arizona," Grijalva shared in an X post. "Instead, Speaker Johnson chose to delay, denying our community the representation we deserve."

According to The Hill, the House, which is currently on recess, held a pro forma session on Tuesday, during which Rep. Morgan Griffith paused floor activities and avoided swearing in Grijalva.

When Griffith was later asked about Grijalva, he argued that "historically" members are only sworn in "when the House is in session other than pro forma."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Speaker Johnson said he "intends to schedule a swearing in for the Representative-elect when the House returns to session" on October 7.