Marjorie Taylor Greene explains why she turned on Trump over Israel's assault on Gaza

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed how she came to the conclusion that the Israel-Gaza conflict is a "genocide," and why she decided to turn on President Donald Trump on the issue.

Earlier this week, MTG made headlines after she shared an X post in which she described Israel's assault on Gaza as a "genocide" in a marked departure from her party's pro-Israel stance.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Greene told the outlet, "I don't know why I'm the only Republican saying it," adding that so many of her conservative colleagues "believe in supporting Israel in any kind of war they want to wage, and I don't agree with that."

"I don't think that's our biblical mandate to fund, pay for, support, and participate – and it's not just offense, it's murder of innocent people," the Georgia representative argued.

Greene's comments come amid reports of widespread famine in Gaza as Israeli forces continue to take over the region.

While she has consistently argued against the US funding foreign wars, her newly adopted "genocide" position has come as a surprise, as it falls more in line with progressive Democrats than her usual MAGA base.

"I can say I support Israel and I don't want to see Jewish people killed because they're Jewish," Greene added. "But I can also say the same thing about, I don't want to have to witness and have our country pay for the systematic genocide of an entire people group for the crimes of Hamas."