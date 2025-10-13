Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrates Florida's ban on weather manipulation: "Clear, God-given skies!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently reignited her calls for the US to pass laws banning weather manipulation.

In a recent social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene praised the state of Florida for passing a law banning any forms of weather manipulation.

On Wednesday, MTG shared an X post praising Florida for passing a state law that bans all forms of weather modification.

"Florida is shutting down dangerous weather modification and geoengineering schemes because our skies belong to the people, not globalist elites and their experiments," Greene wrote.

"Now it's time to do the same nationwide," she continued. "My Clear Skies Act will END chemical spraying, geoengineering, and weather manipulation across America for good.

"No more tampering. No more lies. Just clear, God-given skies!"

Back in July, the Georgia representative introduced the Clear Skies Act, which seeks to make "the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity" a felony.

Her effort came a day after Texas was hit with devastating flooding, which resulted in more than 20 casualties and many missing people.

To date, Greene's bill has just two MAGA Republican cosponsors out of the 435 House members – Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Tony Wied of Wisconsin.