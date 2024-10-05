Marjorie Taylor Greene says Democrats caused Hurricane Helene: "They can control the weather!"

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for pushing conspiracy theories, but her latest claims are taking things to a new level.

In a recent social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Democrats somehow caused Hurricane Helene, which has killed more than 200 people. © CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP

Late Thursday night, MTG shared a post on X claiming Democrats are somehow behind Hurricane Helene, which has been ravaging several southeastern US states and has killed over 200 people.

"Yes, they can control the weather," Greene wrote. "It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done."

Greene shared several follow-up posts further pushing the bizarre theory.

In one, she shared "a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of [an] electoral map by political party" which she claimed "shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election."

In another, she claimed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is "confiscating supplies, blocking help to Helene survivors, and using disaster relief funds to house illegals," and promised to give Director Deanne Criswell "the full Kimberly Cheatle treatment" when she appears before the House Oversight Committee.

Since she was elected in 2020, Greene has become well-known for her penchant for conspiracy theories – she has claimed "Jewish space lasers" caused wildfires in California, and recently called on Americans to "repent" after a natural disaster which she called "signs" from God.