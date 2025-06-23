Marjorie Taylor Greene explodes after Trump's attack on Iran: "Enough is enough"

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Donald Trump for launching strikes against Iran and labeled it a "senseless conflict." © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"Don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran," MTG said at the outset of a rambling post on X in which she demonized migrants and slammed Trump's decision to strike Iran.

Referring to previous US aggressions, including the First Gulf War and the Vietnam War, Greene labelled the attack on Iran the beginning of "another senseless war."

"American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits," she said. "I'm sick of it."



Turning to Israel, whose unprovoked attack on Iran served as a precursor for the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities, MTG said that she does not want the US to fund its wars.

"I'm sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything. I want to fund American interests and issues."

Still, Greene was quick to clarify that she still supported Trump's administration and insisted that airing her disagreement was "not disloyalty."

"Contrary to what brainwashed Democrat boomers say, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and President Trump has surrounded himself with people who once disagreed with him and even ran against him for President," she wrote.