Marjorie Taylor Greene gets dragged for attacking trans federal official

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene faced heavy criticism ov er the weekend after she attacked a federal official on social media for being transgender.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) was hit with heavy criticism over the weekend after she attacked a transgender federal official on social media. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @endwokeness & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the MAGA Republican shared a video from assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services Admiral Rachel Levine, who claimed climate change is disproportionately affecting the Black community.

Greene wrote in response: "Here is a man pretending to be a woman claiming the climate is hurting Black Americans more than others.

"This is the Democrat Party," she added. "Mental illness on full display."

Greene has been vocal in her opposition to the trans community, and has made a habit of insulting prominent trans figures, or anyone that opposes her views.

Last year, Greene proposed an amendment to reduce the salaries of US government officials she accused of being "failures," which included Levine, to just $1.

In defense of her effort, Greene reportedly said Levine's salary should be "castrated" to $1, "the same way he supports castrating children who suffer from gender dysphoria."