Marjorie Taylor Greene gets dragged for attacking trans federal official
Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene faced heavy criticism over the weekend after she attacked a federal official on social media for being transgender.
On Saturday, the MAGA Republican shared a video from assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services Admiral Rachel Levine, who claimed climate change is disproportionately affecting the Black community.
Greene wrote in response: "Here is a man pretending to be a woman claiming the climate is hurting Black Americans more than others.
"This is the Democrat Party," she added. "Mental illness on full display."
Greene has been vocal in her opposition to the trans community, and has made a habit of insulting prominent trans figures, or anyone that opposes her views.
Last year, Greene proposed an amendment to reduce the salaries of US government officials she accused of being "failures," which included Levine, to just $1.
In defense of her effort, Greene reportedly said Levine's salary should be "castrated" to $1, "the same way he supports castrating children who suffer from gender dysphoria."
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets dragged on social media
While a handful of Greene's followers on X supported her sentiment towards Levine, many users took aim with her attacks. One user joked MTG "managed to get sexism, racism, homophobia and climate denial in one belch," while others called her out for not simply allowing Levine to be herself.
"This person is a US citizen and has every right to be who she wants to be. What is un-American is YOU DON'T WANT HER TO BE HERSELF. You want her to be who YOU think people should be," a user argued.
"This isn't a matter of wokeness," they added. "It is you discriminating against someone who is different than you."
Perhaps the best comment came from a user who admonished all sides of the argument by simply stating, "We're living in a South Park episode."
