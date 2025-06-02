Marjorie Taylor Green goes off after FDA approves new Covid-19 vaccine: "Unreal!"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently slammed the US Food and Drug Administration for approving a new Covid-19 vaccine.
On Sunday, Greene reshared an X post from Moderna in which the pharmaceutical company announced the FDA had approved a new shot called MNEXSPIKE.
Greene slammed the move as "unreal," and "Not MAHA at all!!!" – referring to Healthy Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" ethos.
According to a letter from the FDA to Moderna, MNEXSPIKE will be used for previously vaccinated people who are "65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from Covid-19."
MTG has been a longtime skeptic of Covid-19 vaccines, repeatedly pushing unfounded claims that they have killed people and caused severe side effects, such as autism, in overwhelming numbers.
While she has steered clear of directly criticizing President Donald Trump, who spearheaded Operation Warp Speed during his first term to accelerate the development of vaccines, she has openly bashed former President Joe Biden, even once likening his administration to the Nazi regime over its stance on vaccines.
RFK Jr., a well-known anti-vaccine advocate, has used his role as the leader of the health department under President Trump to spread similar misinformation and has made an effort to nix certain guidelines.
Cover photo: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP