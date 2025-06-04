Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of not reading Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" before voting to pass it

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing accusations of having voted in favor of President Donald Trump 's signature spending bill without having read it.

On Tuesday, Greene shared an X post revealing that she "did not know" about a section of the bill that "strips states of the right to make laws or regulate [Artificial Intelligence] for 10 years."

"I am adamantly OPPOSED to this, and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there," MTG wrote.

"We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years, and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous. This needs to be stripped out in the Senate."

Greene went on to vow that when the bill comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, "I will not vote for it with this in it."

While many critics agreed with her stance, her remarks were met with tons of comments accusing her of not having read the bill at all before voting in support of it, which helped it pass in the House last month.

A handful of her Democratic colleagues, including Reps. Ted Lieu, Mark Pocan, and Eric Swalwell, also responded, accusing her of not doing her job.

"Read the f***ing bill instead of clapping for it like a performing monkey," Pocan wrote. "You should have done your job while it was written. You didn't. You own that vote."