Marjorie Taylor Greene gives fashion advice to keep conservative women from "tempting" men

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is now giving fashion advice to other conservative women who may have fallen into the trap of the "sexualization of women."

House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a social media post coming after Christian women for fashion choices that she deems too sexual. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Thursday, MTG took to her personal X account to share an "unpopular opinion" of hers that she expected "could hurt some feelings."

"There are many conservative Christian women... that are selling themselves short and not being good role models by conforming to the world’s sexualization of women," she wrote.

"If you are conservative and a Christian you know you don't have to express yourself in sexual ways, and you know you are attractive by dressing nice and feminine, and you can be beautiful and modest at the same time."

She continued, writing, "Men will respect you more and think of you much more highly than just a sexual object for gratification."

"It's also good to not tempt your Christian brothers and cause them to stumble," she added.

Greene has always been forthright about her belief in Christian nationalism, which Christianity Today defines as "the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way."

She went on to say that women like her can be models for younger conservatives by "displaying actions that our faith believes and not conform to the patterns of this fallen world."