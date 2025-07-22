Marjorie Taylor Greene issues stark warning to Trump amid ongoing Epstein files scandal

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene warned President Donald Trump his back will accept "nothing else" than a full reckoning with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal currently engulfing his administration.

In an X post, MTG pointed out that Trump has been calling attention to "deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals" – which means he "must take down every enemy of The People."

"If not, the base will turn and there's no going back," Greene continued.

"Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else."

The Georgia representatives remarks come as the Trump administration faces heavy backlash for failing to deliver on his repeated campaign promise to publicly release files related to Epstein's case.

Greene, who has built a reputation as one of the most ardent Trump allies in congress, recently co-sponsored legislation that would have forced the DOJ to release the files, which was voted down by her fellow Republicans.

In an attempt to appease his angry base, Trump's Department of Justice has asked a court to unseal transcripts of grand jury testimony for release instead.