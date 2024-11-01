Marjorie Taylor Greene pumps iron to prove Mark Cuban is "intimidated" by MAGA women

Dalton, Georgia - Billionaire Mark Cuban recently had some disparaging things to say about "MAGA women," and far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't having any of it.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared a bizarre video responding to comments billionaire Mark Cuban (r.) made about MAGA women. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @@mtgreenee & Mandel NGAN / AFP

During an appearance on The View on Thursday, Cuban – a well-known Donald Trump critic who has endorsed Democrat rival Kamala Harris for president – argued that "you never see [Trump] around strong, intelligent women, ever" because they are "intimidating to him."

Greene shared a response to Cuban's comments with a video of herself in her garage, surrounded by work-out equipment.

After lamenting that Cuban had suggested "there's no strong, intelligent women supporting Trump" – which was not the point he was making – Greene abruptly pauses.

"Wait, hang on, I gotta fit in this set," she said before doing several pull-ups on a nearby bar.

After completing her reps, MTG went on to explain that Cuban's problem is that he "suffers from low testosterone," "looks just like Rachel Maddow," and is "intimidated by strong, intelligent women like me."

"I love guns, especially AR-15s, and I support President Trump," she added. "Mark, I suggest you get some HRT and hit the gym."