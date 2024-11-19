Marjorie Taylor Greene repeats "national divorce" line in latest nod to secession

Washington DC - Far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again calling on her fellow Republicans to "divorce" Democrats and anyone critical of president-elect Donald Trump .

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene again called for a "national divorce" between Republicans and Democrats. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a post on X, Green accused Democratic governors of "threatening the upcoming Trump administration's mandate by the American people," and suggested a "national divorce" as the solutions.

"If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans, then let them destroy their own states. No one will want to live there," Greene argued.

"And after years of being attacked by the deranged left, most of us are so sick of their crap," she added.

Her remarks come as governors across the country have been preparing for Trump's second term. In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom recently called an emergency session of his state's legislature to urge lawmakers to prepare to fight "unlawful" federal policies on issues including abortion, immigration, and climate change.

Greene has made the suggestion several times in the past. In a post last year, she explained the divorce as "a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union."