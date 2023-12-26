Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was "swatted" in Christmas Day 911 prank

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was the victim of a prank that ruined her and her family's Christmas Day, and has sparked a police investigation.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had her Christmas Day ruined after someone prank called 911, and had police officers sent to her residence. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I was just swatted," the Georgia congresswoman shared in a social media post on Monday. "This is like the 8th time."

According to CNN, an anonymous man placed a 911 call where he claimed he had shot his girlfriend, and gave Greene's address in Rome, New York as the scene of the crime.

While in route to her home, officers got in contact with Greene's security team, who assured them nothing was wrong.

It turned out the call was a prank called "swatting" where a fake emergency call is placed to 911 dispatchers with the intention of sending law enforcement to a specific location – while under the impression a serious incident has occurred.

"My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn't have to deal with this," MTG added in her post. "I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!"

Greene wasn't the only politician who fell prey to the hoax on Christmas Day. Representative Brandon Williams of New York shared on social media that he too was swatted, adding that officers "left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts."