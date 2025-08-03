Marjorie Taylor Greene admits she's "not relating" to the Republican Party: "I just don't care anymore"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed that she is beginning to feel at odds with the Republican Party, and she isn't happy about that.
In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, MTG argued that while she still has love for President Donald Trump, she doesn't know "what the hell happened" to the GOP as it has "turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans."
"I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore," Greene said.
"The course that it's on, I don't want to have anything to do with it, and I just don't care anymore."
While Greene avoided criticizing Trump directly, she took issue with the White House choosing Mike Waltz to be United Nations ambassador over New York Representative Elise Stefanik, even after Waltz was involved in the Signalgate scandal back in March.
This led Greene to argue that she believes there are "other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women."
Greene went on to admit that she feels she is "going alone right now on the issues that I'm speaking about," as much of her recent rhetoric has put her at odds with her fellow MAGA and Republican allies.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was MAGA's MVP
Since she was first elected to represent Georgia's 1st Congressional District back in 2021, Greene has established herself as one of Trump's more outspoken and ardent allies in the House of Representatives.
She has meticulously built a brand using her influence, which includes over 7 million followers on social media, to aggressively argue in favor of Trump's controversial rhetoric and agenda – including arguable conspiracy theories and hate speech.
But MTG has recently shared social media posts expressing discontent with the Trump administration on a number of issues.
For example, she recently openly called Israel's assault on Gaza a "genocide," called out President Trump for his poor handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and criticized the administration for continuing to provide aid to foreign governments, abandoning their "America First" ethos.
Greene's political future appears uncertain, as she also recently announced that she would not be running for governor or a Senate seat despite reporting that she had at different points expressed interest in both.
Cover photo: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP