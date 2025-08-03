Marjorie Taylor Greene admits she's "not relating" to the Republican Party: "I just don't care anymore"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed that she is beginning to feel at odds with the Republican Party, and she isn't happy about that.

In a recent interview, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that the Republican Party has turned its back on key issues it used to stand for. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, MTG argued that while she still has love for President Donald Trump, she doesn't know "what the hell happened" to the GOP as it has "turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans."

"I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore," Greene said.

"The course that it's on, I don't want to have anything to do with it, and I just don't care anymore."

While Greene avoided criticizing Trump directly, she took issue with the White House choosing Mike Waltz to be United Nations ambassador over New York Representative Elise Stefanik, even after Waltz was involved in the Signalgate scandal back in March.

This led Greene to argue that she believes there are "other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women."

Greene went on to admit that she feels she is "going alone right now on the issues that I'm speaking about," as much of her recent rhetoric has put her at odds with her fellow MAGA and Republican allies.