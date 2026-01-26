Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump is leading US "into civil war" after Minneapolis ICE shooting
Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared her thoughts after a second US citizen was killed in Minnesota as President Donald Trump's occupation of the state continues.
In a lengthy X post shared on Sunday, Greene explained that she "unapologetically" supports border security, deportations, law enforcement, and the right to bear arms, but noted there is "nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing."
While she did not mention his name directly, Greene's post appeared to be regarding Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis resident and legal gun owner fatally shot by Border Patrol agents on Saturday.
The Trump administration claims that the 37-year-old posed a threat to them because he was carrying a firearm, despite footage showing he never drew his weapon.
In her post, Greene argued that MAGA "lost our minds" when the Department of Justice under former President Joe Biden began prosecuting Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6.
She then challenged the president's right-wing base to imagine if one of their own was the victim of an fatal incident like Pretti's, asking, "What would have been our reaction?"
"You are all being incited into civil war, yet none of it solves any of the real problems that we all face, and tragically people are dying," she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's fall from MAGA grace
Greene was once one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress, but in recent months, the two have been feuding after she publicly criticized several of his policies.
She has also appeared to denounce her standing as one of the leaders of Trump's MAGA movement, as she now claims that some of the ideologies they hold are "toxic."
Nevertheless, Greene continues to be a staunch advocate for the January 6 rioters – nearly all of whom were pardoned by Trump last year.
Her feud with the president led Greene to announce her retirement from Congress, and she left office at the beginning of this month.
Pretti's killing came only a few weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot another US citizen, Renee Good, escalating outrage against ICE's presence in the city.
Similarly to Good's death, Trump has aggressively defended the officers who killed Pretti and denigrated the victim, leading the ICU nurse's parents to slam the administration's "sickening lies" about their son.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP