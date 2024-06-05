Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by Congressional Black Caucus over bizarre George Floyd rant

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing heavy criticism after she delivered an expletive-laden rant accusing Democrats of "worshiping" George Floyd.

The Georgia representative recently shared a video of herself on X in which she goes on a lengthy tirade about how her Democrat colleague Rep. Jamie Raskin accused MAGA Republicans of worshiping former president Donald Trump, who recently became a convicted felon.

She attempted to turn the tables by arguing that the media and Democrats have been obsessed with Floyd, which led to "riots that were burning down the f**king country."

Greene then went on to state that she doesn't worship Trump, she worships God.

Floyd, who was indeed a convicted felon, was murdered by Minneapolis police in 2020 in an act that sparked massive racial justice protests across the country and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Critics such as Greene have argued that Floyd's criminal history justified the use of excessive force that led to his death and have compared the BLM protests to the January 6 Capitol attacks in an attempt to exonerate rioters of any wrongdoing.

MTG's rant received heavy criticism on social media, particularly from The Congressional Black Caucus, which described it as "unhinged even for [MTG]."