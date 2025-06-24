Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out amid speculation of major Trump rift

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene raged against critics who suggested there's a rift between her and President Donald Trump after she publicly criticized his decision to strike Iran.

"The press and some other nasty people would love to write lying headlines and create dirty rumors that there's a break between me and President Trump," Greene wrote on X. "WRONG."

Her comments come a day after she blasted the Trump administration for its attacks on Iran and used the opportunity to attack immigrants.

"I'm sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything. I want to fund American interests and issues," MTG had written.

In a video released shortly after her initial post, she slammed a reporter for attempting to "push a fake narrative" about her relationship with Trump.

"I have always been President Trump's most outspoken ally," Greene says in the clip.

"I defended the president when people who are serving in his administration were donating to Democrats and even running against him for president."

"Nothing has changed now," she continued. "I ran on the exact same platform that President Trump ran on, I got elected for the exact same policies and campaign promises... There is no break, there is no split, there is no lack of support."

"I fully support President Trump, but I'm also my own person, with my own opinion, and I can speak out and say I am against being involved in foreign wars."