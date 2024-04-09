Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to rally support to oust Mike Johnson

Washington DC - As the House of Representatives returned from Easter break on Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene let everyone know that she is not backing down from her effort to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) has been sharing a memo around the House seeking to gain support for her effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

According to The New York Times, Greene handed out a five-page memo to her Republican colleagues laying out her arguments as to why Johnson should be ousted.

"If these actions by the leader of our conference continue, then we are not a Republican Party - we are a uniparty that is hellbent on remaining on the path of self-inflicted destruction," she wrote.

"I will neither support nor take part in any of that, and neither will the people we represent."

Greene claimed that Johnson is working with Democrats to support "Fully funding abortion, the trans agenda, the climate agenda, foreign wars, Biden's border crisis" and funding for Ukraine, which she said "is not 'ensuring liberty, opportunity, and security for all Americans.'"