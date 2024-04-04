Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Mike Johnson of being a "blackmailed" Democrat

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took her effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson to new heights by pitching the idea that he could be secretly working for Democrats.

In a recent interview, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene accused House Speaker Mike Johnson (c.) of being a Democrat as she fights to have him ousted. © Collage: IMAGO / Wirestock, Reuters, Jim WATSON / AFP, & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Greene shared her recent interview with right wing provocateur Tucker Carlson, where she argued that Mike Johnson is not the same person he was when he was elected to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy back in October.

"Mike Johnson has made a complete departure of who he is and what he stands for, to the point where people are literally asking, 'Is he blackmailed? What is wrong with him?'" she explained.

When pressed by Carlson about the "blackmail" claim, she admitted that she had "no idea" if it was true.

"We don't know who Mike Johnson is anymore, so I can't comprehend it," she added.

On March 22, moments before the House voted on a $1.2 trillion federal spending package, Greene submitted a motion to vacate Johnson, arguing the bill is "a Democrat wish list that continues the border invasion, funds the weaponized government, and breaks our own conference rules."

Her biggest issue with Johnson is his willingness to work with Democrats by allowing aid for Ukraine to remain in the bill.

In a recent interview, Johnson shared that he understood Greene's frustration but argued that "we're sometimes going to get legislation that we don't like."

He went on to say he had plans to meet with her soon to discuss their differences, but Greene doesn't seem too interested in talking.