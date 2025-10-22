Marjorie Taylor Greene warns "failing" Republican Party could lose big in the 2026 midterms

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently criticized the GOP's leadership and warned that if they don't change, they could lose the power they currently have over the federal government.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed concern that the Republican Party could lose in the upcoming midterms if it doesn't evolve. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Semafor published on Tuesday, MTG argued that "The Republican Party is failing" and that if the party doesn't evolve on certain issues, it may end up suffering in next year's midterm elections.

"I can't see into the future, but I see Republicans losing the House if Americans are continuing to go paycheck-to-paycheck," Greene explained.

"They'll definitely be going into the midterms looking through the lens of their bank account."

In recent weeks, MTG has been taking up stances that are at odds with most Republicans and President Donald Trump's MAGA base.

Many of her positions have focused on her "America First" ideals, which argue that the US should invest in itself before funding interests overseas.

She has called out her party on several occasions when she believed they were on the wrong side of certain issues, but has made it clear that her intention is never to criticize Trump.

In the interview, Greene went on to say, "Everyone keeps saying I've changed, and I'm saying, 'No, I haven't changed. I'm staying focused on America First, and I'm urging my party to get back to America First.'"