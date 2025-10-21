Mike Johnson slams Marjorie Taylor Greene as brutal feud escalates

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson is seemingly unfazed as MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to ramp up attacks on his leadership.

In a recent interview, Mike Johnson (l.) dismissed Marjorie Taylor Greene for continuing to insult him for what she calls poor leadership. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Johnson was asked in an interview about Corey Mills, a Republican Representative of Florida.

Mills was recently hit with a restraining order from his girlfriend, who alleged he threatened to release sexually explicit photos and videos of her.

Johnson dodged the question, stating he would prefer to "talk about something serious."

His response appeared to tick off MTG, who told Axios that she believes Johnson is being a hypocrite on the matter.

"They expelled George Santos, Mike Johnson did. He was Speaker and oversaw George Santos being expelled. Why isn't he doing anything about Cory Mills?" Greene asked.

"There's clearly proof behind her accusations that a judge is issuing a restraining order. So I would say to Speaker Johnson, 'This is a serious matter, and it needs to be taken seriously.'"

On Friday, Johnson was asked about Greene's remarks and explained that he tries "not to react" to everything the Georgia Congresswoman says, as oftentimes she gets things wrong.

"She accused me of ousting Santos, which, of course, is the exact opposite of the history," Johnson said. "I opposed his expulsion from Congress; I voted against it. I advocated to my colleagues not to do that."

"Look, I don't know what Marjorie is talking about," he added.