Marjorie Taylor Greene slams "weak" GOP men for trying to "marginalize strong women"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized the Republican Party for allowing "weak" men to run the House while pushing "strong" women off to the side.
In a recent interview with The Washington Post, MTG praised President Donald Trump for having stocked his administration with women she deemed powerful, but argued the "weak" men in Congress have done the opposite.
"Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style – he's not weak at all – a lot of the men here in the House are weak," Greene said.
"There's a lot of weak Republican men, and they're more afraid of strong Republican women. So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve," she continued.
"They're always intimidated by stronger Republican women because we mean it, and we will do it, and we will make them look bad," Greene added.
MTG went on to point to Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, whom Trump passed on appointing as ambassador to the United Nations because he said she was needed in Congress.
Greene described the move as "unbelievably insulting" and "horrible," as House Speaker Mike Johnson then put Stefanik in "some honorary bulls**t role."
"She’s a woman so it was okay to do that to her somehow," Greene added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene talks Mike Johnson and Jeffrey Epstein
In recent months, Greene has been taking up stances that are at odds with most of the Republican Party and Trump's MAGA base. She has called out her party on several occasions when she found they were not on the right side of certain issues.
Most recently, she has taken aim at House Speaker Johnson, specifically blaming him for the ongoing government shutdown, which she is concerned will cause health care premiums to rise for Americans.
In an interview over the weekend, Johnson claimed he had a "thoughtful" conversation with MTG about her concerns, but in her interview with the Post, Greene claimed he was dismissive to her suggesting Republicans should use the "nuclear" option to get the government back open.
"He told me they can't do it, and it's math," she said Johnson told her.
Greene has also joined four other House Republicans – including Reps. Lauren Boebert, Anna Paulina-Luna, Nancy Mace, and Tom Massie – to force a vote to release the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, an effort to which Trump and Johnson are both aggressively opposed.
MTG explained in her interview that she believes it's a "disgusting issue" that she is not afraid to be attacked on, while her male colleagues "don’t want to get yelled at" by Trump or Johnson.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP