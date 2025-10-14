Marjorie Taylor Greene slams "weak" GOP men for trying to "marginalize strong women"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized the Republican Party for allowing "weak" men to run the House while pushing "strong" women off to the side.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, MTG praised President Donald Trump for having stocked his administration with women she deemed powerful, but argued the "weak" men in Congress have done the opposite.

"Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style – he's not weak at all – a lot of the men here in the House are weak," Greene said.

"There's a lot of weak Republican men, and they're more afraid of strong Republican women. So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve," she continued.

"They're always intimidated by stronger Republican women because we mean it, and we will do it, and we will make them look bad," Greene added.

MTG went on to point to Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, whom Trump passed on appointing as ambassador to the United Nations because he said she was needed in Congress.



Greene described the move as "unbelievably insulting" and "horrible," as House Speaker Mike Johnson then put Stefanik in "some honorary bulls**t role."

"She’s a woman so it was okay to do that to her somehow," Greene added.