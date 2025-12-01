Mark Kelly calls for investigation into Trump's boat strikes as Chris Van Hollen warns of war crimes

Washington DC - Senator Mark Kelly said on Sunday that the Armed Services Committee will investigate the Trump administration's reported follow-up strikes on a boat in the Caribbean, as Senator Chris Van Hollen warned of possible war crimes.

Senator Mark Kelly has called for an investigation into a reported follow-up attack by US forces on a boat off the coast of Venezuela. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I think there needs to be an investigation," Kelly said when asked by Kristen Welker on NBC's Meet the Press whether such strikes constitute illegal orders.

"We're going to have an investigation," the Arizona Democrat, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, continued. "We're going to have a public hearing. We're going to put these folks under oath. And we're going to find out what happened. And then, there needs to be accountability."

Kelly's statement came amid reports that US forces conducted a follow-up attack on a boat off the coast of Venezuela on September 2.

In that incident, the US military saw two survivors of an initial strike clinging to the burning vessel, and proceeded to strike the boat again, according to The Washington Post.

Prior to the operation, the troops had been given a directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to kill everyone on board, The Washington Post and CNN both reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the operation.

The Trump administration has threatened to court-martial Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, over a video he shared along with other Democrats urging US troops to refuse illegal orders.

When asked whether he would refuse to carry out the boat attacks if he were still in uniform, the former astronaut did not give a straight "yes" or "no" answer but did note there was a difference between the initial strike and the reported second strike.