Government groceries? Zohran Mamdani eyes bold plan to tackle cost-of-living crisis

New York, New York - New Yorkers struggling to afford food in the country's biggest city – and often exorbitantly expensive financial capital – may finally get a break if the incoming socialist mayor's daring new plan succeeds.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is looking to tackle the cost-of-living crisis with his promise to open affordable, city-run grocery stores. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Some 1.4 million residents in the Big Apple are food insecure, meaning they're unable to regularly access affordable, healthy food. One in three use food banks.

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won a stunning victory, in part on his promise to open affordable city-run supermarkets.

The 34-year-old vows the stores will focus "on keeping prices low, not making a profit."

It's a novel idea in a city more associated with Wall Street wealth.

The stores would be exempt from rent and taxes, with savings passed to shoppers, while centralized warehousing and distribution would aim to reduce overheads.

But Mamdani's experimental plan to open five pilot stores on unused city land, as well as free buses and subsidized childcare, is still only small-scale – and not universally welcome.

Nevin Cohen, an associate professor at CUNY's Urban Food Policy Institute, said Mamdani's plan remains "pretty vague" on basic points like location or even type of store.

President Donald Trump, who hosted Mamdani for a surprisingly cordial visit at the White House earlier this month, has led many right-wingers branding the incoming mayor a "communist."

And private supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis, a Trump ally, is campaigning against Mamdani's city groceries, asking "how do you compete against that?"