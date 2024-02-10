Matt Gaetz back in hot seat as witness works with House Ethics Committee on sex trafficking probe

Washington DC - A chief witness involved in sex trafficking allegations against Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is now reportedly cooperating with the House Ethics Committee.

A witness is working with the House Ethics Committee in relation to an investigation into sex trafficking allegations against Representative Matt Gaetz. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, an attorney for Joel Greenberg, a former friend and political ally of Gaetz, said his client has turned over documents related to allegations that he had witnessed the congressman have sex with an underage girl during his time in office.

"Mr. Greenberg has and will cooperate with any congressional request," the attorney said.

Greenberg, who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for charges including sex trafficking, also alleged that Gaetz engaged in sex trafficking of a minor, a felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years.

In March 2021, the DOJ began investigating Gaetz for a handful of allegations including sexual misconduct with a minor, illicit drug use, using campaign funds for personal use, and accepting illegal gifts while in office.

By February 2023, the investigation was closed with no charges brought.

Greenberg had previously cooperated with the DOJ by providing similar documents during their investigation

In response to the new developments, a spokesperson for Gaetz was cited by ABC News as saying the DOJ had already reviewed the same documents, and "deemed it unreliable and declined to press charges."