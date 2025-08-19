Melania Trump accused of using AI software to write "deeply moving" letter to Putin

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump is facing accusations that she used artificial intelligence to pen a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the dangers children have faced throughout his invasion of Ukraine .

First Lady Melania Trump (pictured) had President Donald Trump deliver a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin – but did she really write it? © Collage: Screenshot / X / @AGPamBondi & Greg Nash / POOL / AFP

On Saturday, two White House officials told Reuters that Melania's husband, President Donald Trump, hand-delivered the letter to the Russian leader during his meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

By the end of the day, Attorney General Pam Bondi shared the letter in an X post, describing it as "powerful, deeply moving," as the first lady is "calling for a world where children... can live in peace."

But the letter was met with heavy public scrutiny and confusion, as Melania does not mention Ukraine once, uses very nondescript language, and doesn't actually request anything specific.

Others have also pointed out that her signature eerily resembles the scrawl of her husband.

In the letter, Melania wrote that all children share "the same quiet dreams in their heart," no matter where they are born. She also argued that "it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few."

The first lady went on to say that "some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them," adding, "Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter."

"In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone – you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today."

"It is time," she concluded.

Melania's letter comes as over 35,000 Ukrainian children are believed to have gone missing since February 2022. Many critics have blamed Putin, and in 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Office indicted him on war crime charges related to the allegations.