Melania Trump weighs in on how to prevent future school shootings after Minneapolis tragedy

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump shared some ideas on how future school shootings can be prevented in the wake of Wednesday's deadly attack at a Catholic school in Minnesota .

In a recent social media post, First Lady Melania Trump shared her ideas on how school shootings can be prevented after a recent shooting in Minnesota. © ALEX EDELMAN / AFP

In an X post shared late Wednesday night, Melania wrote that the tragedy "illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters."

"Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions," she wrote.

"To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society – beginning in our homes, extending through school districts, and of course, social media platforms."

She added: "Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer."

The shooting on Wednesday morning ended with two children being killed, with 14 other children and three elderly parishioners injured. The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a 23-year-old trans former student at the school, who left behind a manifesto published on YouTube.

Melania's remarks come as she has been noticeably absent from her husband President Donald Trump's side since he won re-election, even opting out of living with him at the White House. Her absence has fueled speculation about the state of their marriage.