Melania Trump gets apology from HarperCollins over book's Epstein claim

New York, New York - HarperCollins UK recently became the third media company to retract content and apologize for printing unverified rumors about First Lady Melania Trump and notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent statement, HarperCollins UK apologized to Melania Trump after it published a book that made claims about her connection to Jeffrey Epstein. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Melania shared an X post that included a screenshot of a statement from HarperCollins UK regarding changes made to the publisher's book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a biography about Prince Andrew by Andrew Lownie.

"We have, in consultation with the author, removed several passages of the book that referenced unverified claims about the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump," the publisher wrote.

"Copies of the book that include those references are being permanently removed from distribution.

"HarperCollins UK apologizes to the First Lady," the statement adds.

Since the book's release in August, Melania's legal team has been fighting the publisher to remove lines claiming Epstein "facilitated" her introduction to her current husband, President Donald Trump, in the 1990s.



In recent months, her team has succeeded in getting retractions from media outlets and public figures who shared rumors about her connections to Epstein.

Last month, the first lady received a retraction and apology from The Daily Beast after the outlet published a story in which journalist Michael Wolff also claimed Epstein played a role in the Trumps' first meeting.