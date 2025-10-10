Melania Trump's $40 million Amazon documentary gets official release date

Washington DC - Amazon has announced the official release date of the new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump , which the company spent millions to produce.

On Thursday, Amazon announced the official premier date for their new documentary film about Melania Trump, which cost the company $40 million to make. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Daily Beast, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday that the documentary titled Melania – not to be confused with her memoir of the same name – will be released in theaters on January 30, 2026, and will stream shortly after that on Prime Video.

The announcement included a still from the film featuring the first lady peering out the window of a car at what appears to be an airport.

Melania had reportedly pitched the project over dinner to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who agreed to buy the rights for $40 million.

Production on the documentary began last November, and the project was first announced to the public in January, after Melania's husband, Donald Trump, was inaugurated into the White House for the second time.

In an interview with Fox News in February, Melania – who has largely avoided the public eye throughout Trump's second term – described the film as being about "a day-to-day life, what I'm doing, what kind of responsibilities I have... from transition teams, to moving to the White House."